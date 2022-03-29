"Russian warship, go f*uck yourself" slogan author, returned home from captivity

Soldier Roman Hrybov, the author of the legendary phrase defending Zmiinyi Island, returned home from captivity to Cherkasy region and received the award.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the slogan "Russian warship, go f*ck yourself" border guard Roman Gribov, who together with his comrades defended the island of Snake, returned from captivity in his native Cherkasy region.

"I had the honour to welcome our legendary soldier to our homeland without exaggeration. Roman took part in the defence of Zmiinyi Island. The Cherkasy resident and his comrades demonstrated to the whole world the firmness and strength of the Ukrainian spirit, our steadfastness," said Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy OVA.

Border guard Hrybov received the award "For services to Cherkasy region".

