Russian troops launched a missile strike on airfield in Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytsky region

Today, March 29 , the Russian aggressor once again struck at the airfield in Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytsky region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was published on Facebook by the mayor of Starokonstyantyniv Mykola Melnychuk.

"We have been bombarded with missiles since the first day of the war, but today, as many of you have seen and heard, the attack was very serious and caused significant damage. Fortunately, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and, obviously, God protect us, so there were no casualties. But the enemy has completely destroyed all our stockpiles of fuel and lubricants, which we have collected with great effort as a strategic stockpile", he said.

Therefore, he asked the citizens to help with the purchase of fuels and lubricants.

