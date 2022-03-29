Not ceasefire: Russian negotiator Medinsky on "de-escalation" in Kyiv and Chernihiv

The head of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine, Volodymyr Medinsky, said that the "de-escalation" in Kyiv and Chernihiv areas did not mean a ceasefire.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media about the announcement of "reduction of hostilities", today said following the talks in Istanbul.

Watch more: Russian Defense Ministry: It was decided to drastically reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv. VIDEO

"The first step concerns the gradual military de-escalation in the two main directions, Kyiv and Chernihiv. We understand that there are people in Kyiv who need to make decisions, so we do not want to put this city at additional risk", Medinsky said.

It will be recalled that today, following the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, the Russian Federation announced two steps towards de-escalation. Noting that Russian troops "will drastically reduce hostilities in the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas."

After that, US intelligence recorded the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian capital, trying to reduce hostilities in Kyiv and Chernihiv. According to the US intelligence service, Russia has seriously changed its strategy.

Read more: Russian troops launched a missile strike on airfield in Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytsky region

Earlier, the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.