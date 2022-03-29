AFU shot down one UAV and Russian fighter-bomber in Kharkiv region - Air Command "East"
On March 29, a drone and a fighter-bomber of the Russian occupants was shot down near Izium.
This is stated in Facebook of Air Command "East", according to Censor.NЕТ.
"Once again, the Izium area, which draws enemy air targets to their inevitable destruction. Thanks to our air defense, March 29: minus one UAV and minus one 'all-weather' fighter-bomber," the report said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password