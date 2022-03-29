ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11146 visitors online
News War
13 811 19

AFU shot down one UAV and Russian fighter-bomber in Kharkiv region - Air Command "East"

війна

On March 29, a drone and a fighter-bomber of the Russian occupants was shot down near Izium.

This is stated in Facebook of Air Command "East", according to Censor.NЕТ.

"Once again, the Izium area, which draws enemy air targets to their inevitable destruction. Thanks to our air defense, March 29: minus one UAV and minus one 'all-weather' fighter-bomber," the report said.

Read more: Russian troops launched a missile strike on airfield in Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytsky region

Author: 

Air forces (1403)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 