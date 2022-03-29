Ukraine will become a full member of EU Single Market - Podoliak

The possible treaty, which should end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, would include guarantees for Ukraine's mandatory entry into the European Union Single Market as a full-fledged member.

This was informed to LIGA.net by adviser to the Head of President`s Office Mikhailo Podoliak, according to Censor.NЕТ.

"In addition Ukraine receives guarantees of obligatory entrance to the Single Market of the European Union as a full-fledged member. This is extremely important - both in terms of financing extensive programs to modernize the economy and in terms of avoiding excessive bureaucratic procedures on the way to EU membership," he explained.

Earlier it was reported that the negotiations between representatives of Ukraine and Russia ended in Istanbul.

