ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11166 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 887 4

Occupiers blocked green corridor from Enerhodar, - Mayor Orlov

дмитро,орлов

The occupants blocked the green humanitarian corridor from Enerhodar. All corridors moving through Vasylivka did not work.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, Dmitry Orlov, Mayor of Energodar, wrote about it in a Telegram. 

According to the Mayor, the convoy from Energodar and other cities, which was moving to Zaporizhia - could not pass Vasylivka.

Orlov advises everyone to go home.

"We will report on further organization of green corridors. But, as we have unfortunately seen today, it is impossible to guarantee that they will work now," adds Orlov.

Read more: Residents of Enerhodar went to rally against occupation and sang anthem of Ukraine. VIDEO

Author: 

evacuation (532) Enerhodar (81)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 