In Donbas, 4 enemy attacks were defeated, 7 tanks and 7 armored vehicles were destroyed - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian soldiers continue to defend our land.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated by press service of Joint Forces Operation.

The summary notes: "Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the servicemen of the United Forces grouping, four enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers caused damage to the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 7 tanks, 7 armored vehicles and 2 vehicles, as well as one anti-tank weapon MT-12 of the enemy.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to bravely and heroically withstand the invasion of the aggressor!"

