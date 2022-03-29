The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing program to support Ukrainians forcibly deported by Russia - Vereshchuk

Russia is in a hurry to create a media picture for foreign and domestic consumers, showing itself as a peacemaking country that "helps" Russian-speaking Ukrainians - residents of the east and south - to leave their "hated" land.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

"We know this is a forced removal that will be legally assessed over time. We need to say more about what we will do in such cases. As for the Russian propaganda picture - it is useless. The people of Mariupol know very well who dropped bombs on them - children, women, elderly people. And these TV spots will definitely not save the occupant from inevitable responsibility, including for violation of international humanitarian law and a number of conventions," she emphasized.

According to Vereshchuk, many people have already been able to return to Ukraine from Russian territory, where they were forcibly relocated.

The government is preparing a program to support such people.

