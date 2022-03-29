We should not let our guard down, the Russian army still has significant potential to continue attacks against Ukraine, - Zelensky

President Vladimir Zelensky urged Ukrainians not to lose vigilance.

This was stated in video message, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"I'm sure you saw the news today that the Russian military department has allegedly decided to "reduce combat operations in the Kyiv and Chernyhiv directions. Well, you could say that about Chernobaivka - as if Russian aviation simply decided to fly less and Russian equipment to drive less. I am grateful to all our defenders, - all those who provide defense for Kyiv. It is their brave and effective actions that make the enemy withdraw in this direction," the President noted.

According to Zelensky, we should not let our guard down. The situation has not become any easier. The scale of the challenges has not decreased.

"The Russian army still has considerable potential to continue attacks against our state. They still have plenty of equipment and enough completely powerless people they can send into the cauldron of war. So we are not cooling down or reducing our defense efforts. Both in the north of our state, and in all other regions of Ukraine where Russian troops have temporarily entered.The defense of Ukraine is now the number one task, and everything else is a derivative of that.

It is on this basis that I also consider reports about the negotiation process, which is ongoing at various levels with representatives of the Russian Federation. The enemy is still on our territory. The shelling of our cities continues. Mariupol is blockaded. Rocket and air strikes do not stop. This is reality. These are facts.

That is why the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence, all those who have joined the defense of the state, are the only guarantee of our survival today. As a nation. As a state," the President added.

