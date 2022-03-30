ENG
It is still dangerous to return to Irpin, - mayor Markushin. VIDEO

The city is still shelled by the enemy, the city has many streamers, mines and unexploded ordnance.

According to Censor.NET, he announced this on his Facebook page, posting a video message.

"Friends, many ask me if I can come to Irpin to check the condition of the house, or pick up the car, or take out a pet. Today the answer is one and very categorical - NO! The city is still under fire from the enemy, the city has many stretch marks. mines and unexploded ordnance. I beg you to stay where you are now. As soon as you can return to our hometown, I will let you know immediately! " - Markushin noted.

Irpin (67) Oleksandr Makrushyn (9)
