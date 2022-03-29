Sanctions against Russia cannot be canceled until war stops and Ukraine receives reparations, - Yermak

It is necessary to reach a weekly pace of increasing sanctions pressure against Russia.

This was stated by the head of the Office of the President Andrey Yermak during the founding online meeting with a group of Ukrainian and international experts who will analyze the real impact of the sanctions applied against Russia, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Sanctions are presented by our partners almost weekly today. They are different. Some of them have already begun to work and are very sensitive for Russia. And some supposedly sound like sanctions, but they don't work at all. For some Russians, they have already found ways to get around them. The sanctions mechanism itself is very powerful, and our goal is for the sanctions to work effectively," he emphasized.

Yermak believes that it is necessary to reach the pace of increasing weekly sanctions pressure against Russia.

The Head of the President`s Office stressed that there can be no question of lifting, stopping, or changing sanctions against the aggressor until the war is stopped, troops are withdrawn from Ukraine, and our state receives reparations and compensation for the damage caused to the Ukrainian state and its citizens.

Read more: Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson