The enemy has not achieved task of reaching administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - AFU General Staff

The General Staff of the AFU released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 24:00 on March 29.

According to Сensor.NЕТ this is stated in the official Facebook of the General Staff..

The message notes: "The thirty-fourth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion is coming to an end.

The tasks of reaching the administrative boundaries of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, encircling the city of Kyiv and establishing control over the eastern part of Ukraine remain unfulfilled by the enemy.

The withdrawal of units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions continues. According to some indications, the enemy is regrouping its units to concentrate its main efforts in the eastern direction. At the same time, the so-called "withdrawal of troops" is probably a rotation of individual units and is intended to mislead the military leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and create the false imagination that the occupiers have abandoned the plot to encircle the city of Kyiv.

There are no significant changes in the structure and position of the enemy troops in the Volyn, Polissya and Siversk directions. The invaders are trying to hold their previously occupied positions, and are not taking active offensive actions in the aforementioned areas.

Read more: Enemy continues full-scale aggression, - operative information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine at 6:00 pm, March 29.

In the direction of Slovyansk, the enemy continues to hold its positions near the settlements of Kamyanka and Sukhaya Kamyanka. The enemy continued to supply troops, regroup units and resupply.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues fire and assault actions. Air and missile strikes were carried out in the areas of Kreminna and Mariupol. The main efforts were focused on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, as well as the full capture of Mariupol. There was no success.

No changes in the structure and position of the enemy were recorded in the Tavriya direction.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Russian military pride - Kamaz "Typhoon". PHOTO

The enemy is taking measures to restore the combat effectiveness of its units in the South Bug area. Artillery fire and air strikes try to restrain the actions of Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

The enemy launched artillery attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces near Stepnogirsk, Orikhovo and Gulyaypole.

In the areas of Novokarlivka and Lugovske, the enemy continues to fortify occupied positions and install mine detonation barriers.

There are no significant changes in the Black Sea and Azov operating zones.

Read more: Some units of enemy are withdrawn from Kyiv and Chernihiv. Losses of 200th brigade near Kharkiv amounted to more than 1.5 thousand occupiers, General Staff as of 12.00 on March 29