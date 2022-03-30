Casualties reported as Russian invaders shell residential areas of Lysychansk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled the residential neighborhoods of Lysychansk town, Luhansk region with heavy weapons. Casualties have been reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"At about 06:30, the enemy fired heavy weapons on residential neighborhoods in one of the districts of Lysychansk. We have significant destruction of high-rise buildings," the Luhansk Regional Military Administration posted on Facebook.

Information on the number of killed and wounded is being specified.

"There is a lot of rubble. Rescuers are trying to save those alive," the Administration added.

Earlier, six people were rescued from the rubble and fires in Luhansk region after a night shelling.

