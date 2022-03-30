ENG
145 children died because of the war, - Office of Prosecutor General

During the full-scale military operations on the territory of Ukraine, which are conducted by Russia, 145 children died.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Children suffered the most in Kyiv region - 69, Kharkiv - 49, Donetsk - 54, Chernihiv - 39, Mykolaiv - 30, Luhansk - 28, Zaporizhia region - 22, Kherson - 25, capital city - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15 ", - it is noted in the message.

As a result of bombings and shelling, 790 educational institutions were damaged. 75 of them were completely destroyed.

"These data are not final, as there is no possibility to inspect the places of shelling in areas of active hostilities and the temporarily occupied territories," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

