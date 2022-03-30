Russian military is retreating to Belarus and Russia for regrouping, - British intelligence

Separate units of the aggressor's army are retreating to Russia and Belarus to reorganize and replenish supplies.

This is evidenced by British intelligence, reports Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter of the United Kingdom Defense Ministry.

"Such activity puts additional pressure on Russia's tense logistics and demonstrates the difficulties that Russia faces in reorganizing its units in the advanced areas of Ukraine," the statement said.

The British Ministry of Defense notes that Russia is likely to continue to compensate for its limited ground maneuvering capabilities with massive artillery and missile strikes.

"Russia's stated focus on the Donetsk and Luhansk offensives is likely to be a tacit acknowledgment that it is working hard to support more than one major offensive," the statement said.