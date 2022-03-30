Three humanitarian corridors are planned for Wednesday - Vereshchuk

The work of three humanitarian corridors in Ukraine was agreed upon on Wednesday.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Three humanitarian corridors have been agreed: for the evacuation of Mariupol residents and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Berdyansk, the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of people from Melitopol, and the passage of a convoy of people by their transport from Energodar to Zaporizhzhia," Verezhchek said.

She clarified that the formed columns of evacuation buses and trucks with humanitarian aid have already left Zaporizhia.

"We demand that the occupying forces abide by their commitments and allow humanitarian columns through the checkpoints," the minister said.

Vereshchuk added that on the way back to the humanitarian columns from Berdyansk and Melitopol, people will be able to join in their vehicles.