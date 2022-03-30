Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 17.3 thousand people, 131 aircraft, 131 helicopters, 605 tanks and 1,723 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of March 30, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 17.3 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.03 are approximately:

personnel - about 17,300 people,

tanks - 605 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1723 units,

artillery systems - 305 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 96 units,

air defense systems - 54 units,

aircraft - 131 units,

helicopters - 131 units,

automotive equipment - 1184 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 75,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 81.

Special equipment - 21.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

Read more: "Not as much as Russian's, but not small", - Arestovych on human losses of Ukraine in war

"The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the General Staff said.