In Mariupol, staff and maternity patients were forcibly taken out to Russia

More than 70 people - medical staff and patients - were forcibly taken from maternity hospital №2 in the Left Bank district of Mariupol.

This was reported in the Mariupol City Council, as reported by Censor.NET.

In total, more than 20,000 Mariupol residents have been deported to Russia against their will.

"Citizens' identity documents are confiscated and sent to so-called "filtration camps". After that, redirected to remote cities in Russia. The principle of distribution and the reasons for the deportation of people remains unknown, "the City Council said in a statement.

"This can be compared to the actions of fascist troops during World War II. But we will not leave a single Mariupol resident who was forcibly deported to Russia. We are creating a base of deported residents and developing an effective mechanism for returning compatriots," said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

Earlier it was known about the deportation of staff and patients of the city hospital №1. There were about 600 people from Mariupol.