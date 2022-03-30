Russian occupiers struck artillery blow on building with mark of International Committee of Red Cross, - Azov

In Mariupol, a building marked with a red cross came under Russian artillery fire. This indicates the places where wounded, civilian and humanitarian goods may be.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the regiment "Azov".

"The Russian occupiers have reaffirmed that they are war criminals who don't follow any rules and principles of warfare. This time they committed a war crime against the International Committee of the Red Cross. The occupiers purposefully destroyed the building marked with a red cross on a white background by air and artillery shelling. This is one of the most heinous war crimes. Because such crosses mark places where wounded, civilian or humanitarian cargoes can be found," the Azov regiment stressed.

Defenders of Mariupol remind, that the only ones who violated the rules of warfare were the troops of Hitler's Germany, who also fired on buildings and vehicles marked with red crosses.

"It will be recalled that the International Committee of the Red Cross has been cooperating more closely with the Russians recently. In particular, they promote the forced deportation of Ukrainians to the aggressor country and plan to open a reception center for Ukrainians in Rostov, Russia. But cooperation with orcs has historically had one result - Russian bombs on your roof," Azov said.

