"Russian soldiers raped me while my frightened son cried": Times published horrific story by Ukrainian woman

In one of the occupied villages of the Kyiv region, Russian villains first killed the owner and then raped his wife for several hours. Meanwhile, the 4-year-old son of the Ukrainian couple was hiding in the next room.

The war crime of the occupiers was previously confirmed by the head of the Office of the Prosecutor General Irina Venediktov. The Russians were informed in absentia of suspicion. However, one of the rapists probably already paid for the crime and died.

The victim of their abuse didn't remain silent. A 34-year-old resident of one of the villages of Brovary district of Kyiv region openly told the tragic details.

According to the Ukrainian, on March 9, the Russian military broke into her house in the suburbs of Kyiv, although a white sheet was hung on the gate. Such "marking of civilians" didn't stop the occupiers.

First, they shot their dog. Then the car was damaged so that no one could escape. At the same time, one of the racists, who introduced himself as Mikhail Romanov, was drunk.

When it got dark, the occupiers cynically killed her 35-year-old husband. A woman found his body at the gate.

The younger (Russian) put a gun to my head and said: "I shot your husband because he is a Nazi," said the Ukrainian.

After the racists began to "denazify" women. They threatened to kill her in front of her son in case of disobedience. While a 4-year-old boy was hiding, Russian soldiers mocked his mother.

"The one who shot my husband told me to undress. Then they both raped me one by one. They didn't care that my son was crying in the boiler room,"

the woman recalled the eerie details.

As soon as she decided that the abuse was over, it all happened again. Less than half an hour later, the drunken Russians returned to rape her one last time. At the same time, they could barely stand on their feet.

"In the end, they both fell asleep in chairs. I crept into the boiler room and told my son that we need to run away very quickly, otherwise we will be shot," the Ukrainian shared.

