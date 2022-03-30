Enemy has temporarily refused to block Kyiv and is focusing its efforts on the offensive in Eastern Operational Zone, - General Staff

The thirty-fifth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues. The enemy continues to conduct a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

As of 12.00 on March 30.

It is noted that the enemy suffered significant losses and probably temporarily refused to fulfill the task of blocking Kyiv. Regroups and focuses on offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone. Increases the system of logistics of troops in the Donetsk and Tavriya areas.

"The enemy's military command continues to send troops from military support units, including educational institutions. Due to the need to recruit units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation that are involved in the war against Ukraine and have suffered significant losses.

The enemy personnel is demoralized and has low motivation to take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. Thus, according to available information, attempts by the Russian military command to mobilize "volunteers" don't have the support of the population. In particular, only 17 so-called "volunteers" were recruited in the Kaliningrad region", the report said.

In the Volyn direction, the movement of enemy tactical units and changes in their composition was not recorded. Operational and combat training measures are underway in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

According to the General Staff, the movement of enemy troops along the state border of Ukraine with the Republic of Belarus is being noted in the Polissya direction. At the same time, the occupation forces continue to accumulate in the area of ​​the Chornobyl NPP, the Shelter, and the Exclusion Zone in general. Thus, the movement of mixed columns of enemy vehicles from the settlement of Ivankiv in the direction of the Chornobyl NPP was recorded.

"In the Seversky direction, the enemy focused its efforts on sabotage and reconnaissance activities, engineering equipment of positions, and artillery strikes on positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and infrastructure facilities near the city of Chernihiv.

In the Brovary direction, there is a partial withdrawal of units from the occupied area towards the border with the Russian Federation, "the General Staff said.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the invaders continue to block the city of Kharkiv and inflict artillery strikes on residential areas of the city.

In the Izyum direction, the enemy is increasing its efforts by moving separate units from the 20th General Army and the 1st Panzer Army from other directions. Сontinues to launch missile and bomb strikes and fire artillery.

In addition, the enemy reportedly intensified fire and assault operations in the Donetsk area. Continues to strike air and missile strikes on settlements. The main efforts are focused on taking control of the cities of Popasna, Rubizhne, and Mariupol.

In the South Bug area, the enemy is trying to take measures to restore the combat capability of its troops, replenish ammunition and fuel and lubricants. Continues the engineering equipment of the occupied frontiers. He is trying to restrain the actions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with artillery fire and air strikes.

"Yesterday, in the Russian city of Belgorod, due to neglect of safety rules and violation of the requirements for transportation of ammunition, their unauthorized detonation took place. This situation is an example of the typical mass use of obsolete dangerous munitions by Russian servicemen,

since World War II. Only yesterday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of self-detonation of ammunition, a huge number of which Russia has set up in the area of ​​the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, "- added the General Staff.

The General Staff also emphasizes that Russia must immediately withdraw its troops from the Chornobyl zone.

The Defense Forces continue to conduct a defense operation in the Eastern, Southeastern, and Northeastern directions.