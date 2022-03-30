We don't see any breakthroughs at negotiations in Istanbul, ahead very long work, - Peskov

According to the results of the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, the Kremlin called it a positive moment that Kyiv has formulated concrete proposals for resolving the situation, but generally does not consider the results of the meeting to be breakthrough.

This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax".

"On the positive side, the Ukrainian side has at least begun to specifically formulate and put down on paper what it is proposing. We have not been able to achieve this before," he told reporters.

"Elsewhere, so to speak, we can't say anything very promising, any breakthroughs," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

According to him, "there is still a long way to go."

Read more: Ukraine proposed a new system of security guarantees. Guarantor countries may be United States, France, Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Israel, - Arakhamiya

Asked by a Russian journalist to comment on the expert opinion on the absence of the need to negotiate, "when Stalingrad is on the calendar of hostilities," Peskov said: "We don't have and should not have any Stalingrad in our calendar."

"And, most importantly, there should be no emotions. Professionals are negotiating, they need to be trusted. The position of the Russian side is well known, it is logical, it has a very strong foundation, and this position has not changed. We continue to work. And let's leave emotions to our enemies ", - said Peskov.