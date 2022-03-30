Kremlin rules out possibility of negotiations with Ukraine on status of Crimea
Crimea is supposedly Russian territory, and the Russian Constitution excludes the possibility of discussing the fate of any Russian region.
Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, made this statement at a briefing, reports Censor.NET, citing Interfax.
He was asked if there were options for reaching an agreement on Crimea, given Ukraine's position, which was expressed at the talks in Istanbul on March 29. Representatives of Kyiv proposed to prescribe negotiations on the status of Crimea in an agreement with Russia.
"And we will not discuss and tell some nuances of negotiations with you", Peskov said.
