Near Odesa, Russian ships continue to maneuver, there is threat of landing

Russian ships continue maneuvering near Odessa on March 30, the threat of landing enemy troops remains.

As reported by Censor.NET, Vladyslav Nazarov, an officer of the Operational Command "South", told about this on his Telegram channel.

"Enemy ships continue to maneuver, the threat of landing remains. The enemy persistently conducts air reconnaissance, presses and attacks from the sky. However, the air defense forces and the entire defense system of our region are well established, ready to counteract any provocations of the enemy, including the use of landscape features", Nazarov said.

He urged Odesa residents to be vigilant and conscious, not to endanger themselves, and not to post photos and videos that help the invaders.

The representative of the Operational Command "South" stressed that the situation in the region remains stable and under control.

