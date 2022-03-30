In Russia, heads of Finnish companies are intimidated to prevent them from leaving market: threatened, called for questioning

Directors of Finnish companies operating in Russia are called for questioning by the prosecutor's office, threatened with deadlines, trying to prevent them from leaving the Russian market.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to national broadcaster Yle.

"The situation of Finnish companies in the Russian market is becoming increasingly difficult. For a week now, the leadership has been summoned for hearings and interrogations to the prosecutor's office", Director of the consulting agency East Office Lauri Veyalainen.

According to him, Russia is trying to prevent foreign companies from leaving the market with the help, in particular, of retaliatory sanctions and various manipulations with the law. Currently, about 30 Finnish companies represented by the East Office in Russia are in a difficult situation.

"Withdrawal from the market is not always possible, despite the fact that companies are ready to suffer huge financial losses. They are told that bankruptcy at will is impossible. The purpose of these actions - to force companies to stay and stay in Russia", said Veyalainen.

