There is no mass withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv, - Ministry of Defense

Despite the statements of the Russians in Istanbul to reduce the activity of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas, there is currently no withdrawal of Russian troops. The enemy did not give up trying to capture Kyiv and Chernihiv.

This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, answering the question whether the behavior of Russian troops has changed after the Russians announced in Istanbul that they will reduce their activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv, Censor.NET reports.

"I can partly confirm this information. Indeed, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes some partial relocation of some units from Kyiv and Chernihiv. At the same time, we do not see a mass withdrawal of Russian troops from these areas. it's too early", the spokesman said, adding that the enemy was apparently withdrawing the units that had suffered the greatest losses in order to replenish them.

Motuzyanyk also said that the Russian invaders did not give up trying to capture Kyiv and Chernihiv.

"As of now, according to our operative information, the enemy has not given up trying to capture or at least surround these cities", Motuzyanyk said.

