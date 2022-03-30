ENG
News War
Russian occupiers lie that didn't know that go to kill Ukrainians or couldn't refuse, - Butusov. DOCUMENT

Russian prisoners of war lie when they say they did not know they were going to war, and they lie that it was impossible to stop killing Ukrainians. Trophy documents from the captured headquarters of the BTGR of the 59th Russian Regiment in the village of Mala Rohan in the Kharkiv region showed that four servicemen turned out to be in the unit who refused to go and kill Ukrainians. The others knew and could refuse, but left voluntarily.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov, wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"The platoon commander of the 59th Regiment, Lieutenant Yevhen Babanin, Sergeant Mykola Anisimov, Private Bakhtier Eshbayev and Sergeant Mykhailo Kutuzov refused to go to war in Ukraine on February 18, according to documents from the regiment's headquarters. the list of personnel was seized by soldiers of the 92nd mechanized brigade during the defeat of Russian troops near Mala Rohan," Butusov wrote.

The journalist notes that judging by the documents, up to 50% of the staff were conscripts. However, on March 12, after heavy losses of conscripts and a press conference where captured Russian conscripts refuted Putin's lies about the lack of such servicemen in Ukraine, conscripts from the 59th Regiment were sent to Russia. Personnel lists, communications, officers - all in the hands of the Ukrainian military.

"All Russian servicemen could refuse to take part in the attack on Ukraine, all those we take prisoner went to kill voluntarily," Butusov said.

