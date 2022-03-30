Occupiers mine Kharkiv region with banned anti-personnel mines "Medallion", - Denisova

Russian troops mine the Kharkiv region with banned anti-personnel fragmentation mines - 3 "Medallion", which are produced only in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova on Telegram.

"The occupiers are mining Ukrainian land with their latest anti-personnel fragmentation mines - 3 "Medallion". Cases of mines with seismic target sensors have been recorded in Kharkiv region. Russian invaders use them for remote mining of the region", the statement said.

It is noted that the mine is equipped with an electronic seismic sensor that receives a signal of soil vibration and provides detonation if the amplitude of the oscillation corresponds to human footsteps, then the warhead flies to a height of almost one and a half meters and explodes.

"Use of anti-personnel fragmentation mines - 3 is not allowed by the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, as they are instruments of indiscriminate warfare. Such mines are produced only in the Russian Federation", Denisova said in a statement.

According to the Ukrainian ombudsman, such actions of the occupiers are a violation of the Protocol on the Prohibition or Restriction of the Use of Mines, Traps and Others to the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949 on the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts.

Read more: Russian occupiers lie that didn't know that go to kill Ukrainians or couldn't refuse, - Butusov. DOCUMENT