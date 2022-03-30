Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation declares planned regrouping of troops in Kyiv and Chernihiv directions: "All basic tasks are executed"

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the planned regrouping of the occupying forces in the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas, noting that all the main tasks in these areas have been completed.

"In the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas, there is a planned regrouping of troops, all the main tasks of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas have been fulfilled," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At the first stage of the operation, it was planned to force the enemy to concentrate forces to hold large cities, to bind them, these goals have been met", the agency said.

It will be recalled that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine previously stated that despite the statements of the Russians in Istanbul to reduce the activity of the Russian Armed Forces in Kyiv and Chernihiv, the withdrawal of Russian troops is not observed. The enemy did not give up trying to capture Kyiv and Chernihiv, according to the agency.