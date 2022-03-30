Zelensky and Biden discussed defense support, new package of sanctions against Russia and financial assistance to Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden.
President Volodymyr Zelensky posted it on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.
"I have just finished an hour-long conversation with the President of the United States. He shared his assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. We talked about specific defense support, a new package of increased sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid", the statement said.
