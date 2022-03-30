Enemy partly withdraws certain units from territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, - General Staff of AFU

The General Staff of the AFU released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on March 30.

The information states: "The thirty-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy is continuing its full-scale armed aggression against our State. Partial withdrawal of certain units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation from the territory of the Kyiv and Chernihiv Regions is in progress.

The enemy is experiencing significant difficulties with rearming equipment removed from long-term storage. Thus, according to available information, the 163rd Tank Regiment from the 150th Motorized Rifle Division has discovered a significant amount of disabled equipment. The enemy is considering the possibility of transporting the damaged equipment to the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Region with the help of tractors for its further renovation.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses. According to available information, on March 28, the 83rd Independent Airborne Assault Brigade held a memorial ceremony for its fallen servicemen at its permanent deployment point. Their number is estimated at 200 people.

The self-proclaimed leadership of the Republic of Belarus continues to deny its involvement in the war against Ukraine, freely providing territories for the deployment of units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, airfield and transport network, as well as locations of cruise and ballistic missile launchers. At the same time, according to international legal acts, "a country providing its airspace, its territory for strikes against a third country" can be considered an aggressor.

The Republic of Belarus also provides an opportunity for the Russian occupants to use the network of medical institutions on its territory. For example, over the past 24 hours, a large number of Russian servicemen with injuries of various degrees of severity have arrived from Ukraine in the village of Narovlya in the Gomel region.

