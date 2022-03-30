Negotiations continue, but there should be more sanctions for Russia and weapons for Ukraine - Kuleba

Sanctions and guns do not discourage negotiations; but rather, they help put the negotiations in a constructive direction.

This was announced on Facebook by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Negotiations continue, but there must be more sanctions, weapons and support for Ukraine's economy, which has been damaged by aggression. The entire Ukrainian diplomacy, from the president to the ambassador, works 24/7 with partners to ensure that they continue to provide Ukraine with more weapons we need and continually increase sanctions pressure on Russia," the Minister emphasized.

According to Kuleba, the stronger Ukraine is, the better any future agreement we can reach for the security of Ukraine and Europe will be.

"Therefore, those who say that sanctions and weapons hinder negotiations, they either do not understand the essence of the processes, or they play along with Russia. Ukraine's successes on the battlefield and Russia's suffering economy significantly help to direct the negotiations in a constructive direction," the Foreign Minister concluded.

