Russian troops continue shelling Kharkiv region, Izium remains most critical point, - Synehubiv

The Russian occupants continue to shell Kharkiv region with artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Kharkiv Administration Oleh Synehubiv, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy continues to shell areas chaotically. It fires shells from artillery, mortars, and multiple rocket launchers to destabilize the situation, not allowing a return to normal life.

The AFU is gradually kicking out the enemy, including in the Dergachiv and Rohan directions. This morning around 11 o'clock our air defense forces shot down a Russian fighter jet in the Kharkiv region. After that the aviation activity over the region decreased sharply", - the message says.

According to Synehubiv, the most critical point remains Izium, where fighting continues.

"As soon as we have an opportunity to evacuate people or deliver humanitarian aid, we will definitely do it," the Administration`s head summed up.

