In Eastern direction, three enemy attacks were repulsed, occupiers lost up to 200 soldiers, 7 tanks, 11 artillery systems and mortars - OC "East"
In the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East", the Russian fascist troops continued their attacks.
According to Censor.NЕТ, the Operational Command "East" reported this on Facebook.
The message notes: "Thus, on March 30, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed three enemy attacks. As a result of the fighting were destroyed: personnel - up to 200; tanks - 7; APC - 2; BMP - 11; BMV - 1; artillery systems, mortars - 11; MLRS - 4; AR - 9; UAV - 1.
Ukrainian defenders with their professional actions every day prove to occupants that death and shame await them here, because such a fate could be for those who came to capture our country".
