Peace will come only when Ukraine has strong position on battlefield - Zelensky

President Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine needs urgent U.S. support.

This was stated by the Head of State in a conversation with his U.S. colleague Joe Biden, reports Censor.NЕТ with refernce to press service of the President`s Office.

The presidents discussed specific support that would further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities on water, land and air.

"We need peace, and it will only come when we have a strong position on the battlefield. Our spirit is strong, there is enough determination, but we need your urgent support," Zelensky said.

Biden and the Ukrainian President also discussed preparation of the next package of painful sanctions against Russia, the negotiation process and security guarantees for Ukraine.

