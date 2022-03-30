Russia's digital blockade continues - Fedorov on 10 new restrictions for Russians

International technology companies continue to impose sanctions on the aggressor country.

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukrain Мykhailo Fedorov stated it, іnforms Censor.NЕТ

"Telling about more sanctions from technology companies against the aggressor country. The digital blockade of Russia continues. Thank you!", noted Mykhaylo Fedorov and gave the following examples:

-American Express suspends trading operations in Russia and Belarus.

- Webmoney - all ruble transactions are banned.

- Streaming TV provider Roku removed the Russian state-run RT television network in the United States.

- GeForce gas pedals, often used in cryptocurrency mining farms, may completely disappear in Russia. AMD, with its Radeon cards, has also left Russia.

- LetyShops, the largest cashback service in the CIS, froze accounts and stopped paying money to Russian bank cards.

- Bet365, a leading foreign bookmaker, left the Russian market.

- FavBet - according to preliminary information, one of the most famous Ukrainian bookmakers began to withhold funds from Russian players and transfer them to the Ukrainian army.

- BTC-Alpha - suspended work with rubles and blocked accounts of Russians.

- CEX IO - blocked Russians from creating new accounts.

- Kuna - stopped working with rubles.

Read more: In Russia, heads of Finnish companies are intimidated to prevent them from leaving market: threatened, called for questioning