ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10539 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
23 447 95

Two Russian missiles hit oil tanker full of fuel in Dnipro. Facility is destroyed - Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council

пожежа

In the evening of March 30, the enemy launched a missile strike on the Dnipro.

This is stated by the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, іnforms Censor.NЕТ

"Already in the evening the enemy launched an air strike in the regional center. Two missiles hit an oil depot full of fuel. The facility is destroyed. The wreckage of another missile damaged two more fuel tankers. There were no victims or killed," the report says.

Also according to Lukashuk, today the occupants committed a provocation from the Kherson region - they shelled the territory of the Apostolov community. Fortunately, there were no injured. No damaged facilities either.

Read more: Russian troops launched several missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region - Reznichenko

Author: 

Russian Army (8818) rocket (1567)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 