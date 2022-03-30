Ukrainian soldiers in Donbass successfully repulsed 5 attacks by Russian occupiers, destroying 10 tanks, 15 artillery systems, 1 plane and 3 drones - JFO Staff
Thanks to the skilful actions and skills of the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping, five enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.
As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated by press service of JFO Staff.
The report notes: In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 10 tanks, 18 units of armored and 13 units of vehicle equipment, as well as 15 artillery systems.
Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one enemy aircraft, three enemy unmanned aerial vehicles and one cruise missile.
Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically withstand the aggressor's invasion!"
