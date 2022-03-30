Russia promises cease-fire for evacuation from Mariupol on March 31, Ukraine awaits answer from Red Cross - Vereshchuk

The Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed the information that Russian troops are ready to declare a "silence regime" to evacuate civilians and foreign citizens from Mariupol to Zaporizhia starting at 10:00 on March 31.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk in a comment to the УП.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that from 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, it is announcing a "silence regime" for the evacuation of Mariupol - and urged the Ukrainian side to do the same.

Moscow requires Kyiv to guarantee unconditional observance of the "silence regime" at the established time, to inform the Russian side and representatives of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross about this in written form by 06:00 March 31, and to ensure the safe movement of the buses by the agreed route.

Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine had sent an official letter to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and was awaiting a response.

At the same time, she emphasized: "Our buses are ready - as soon as there is a cease-fire, we will immediately go to pick up people."

