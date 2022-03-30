Russian occupants failed to capture Izium, severe fighting near city, - mayor's office

Russian troops do not have full control over Izyum in Kharkiv region, but they have bypassed the city and fighting is currently taking place to the south of the city.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svoboda, this was announced by Deputy Mayor Volodymyr Matsokin.

According to him, the troops of the aggressor were able to force the Seversky Donets, so the fighting is now taking place in the area of Kamenka and Sukha Kamenka settlements.

"The fighting there is intensive. Mortars, artillery, planes and helicopters are involved. It's hell, but the Ukrainian defense forces are effectively pushing back," Matsokin said.

Matsokin noted that the humanitarian situation in Izium itself is critical.

"The whole world is talking about Mariupol. And this is understandable and correct. But our situation is no better. For three and a half weeks people are without electricity, water, gas, heating. There is no communication, no medicine. No humanitarian corridors. A hospital doesn't work - people are dying because it is impossible to help them. It's a terrible scene when they are buried in the park, near the porches, in the gardens," he added.

