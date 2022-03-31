Operational information of General Staff on Russian invasion at 24:00 on March 30

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 24.00 on March 30.

Aсcording to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in the Facebook of General Staff of AFU.

The message states: "The thirty-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion is coming to an end.

The threat of the use of missile weapons against the facilities of the defense-industrial complex and logistics infrastructure of our state remains. There are ships equipped with sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles in the waters of the Black Sea. At the Sevastopol naval base the replenishment of the "Kalibr" SLCMs on the frigate "Admiral Makarov" has been completed.

The transfer of additional units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation to the territory of Ukraine for participation in the war continues.

According to available data, the vast majority of enlisted servicemen remained in the permanent deployment points of military units and subunits of the Eastern Military District, which indicates the exhaustion of the possibility of forming additional units.

In order to control the temporarily occupied territories in southern Ukraine, the enemy is trying to establish civil-military administrations and has begun preparations for a referendum to establish a quasi-state formation on the territory of Kherson Region (the so-called "Kherson National Republic").

Read more: Enemy partly withdraws certain units from territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, - General Staff of AFU

In the Volyn direction. In the areas of Pinsk and Luninets of the Republic of Belarus, units of airborne troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation were detected, which were probably withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine.

In the Polyssya direction, units of the Eastern Military District are being regrouped as planned. These units are expected to move to other directions.

In the Siversk direction the enemy has not performed active operations. The occupants concentrated on sabotage and reconnaissance activities and continue to take measures to establish logistical support. In the near future, it is expected to intensify fire on Ukrainian units in order to ensure the movement of its troops with the subsequent task of blockading the city of Chernyhiv.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to blockade Kharkiv, shelling the city with artillery. It moves artillery units near Izium and establishes strike groups, including those from previously withdrawn troops.

In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the occupants continue to focus on taking control of the settlements of Popasna and Rubizhne, as well as capturing the city of Mariupol.

The enemy tried to conduct assault actions in the areas of Popasna, Rubizhne, Novobakhmutivka, Maryinka, and Zolota Nyva settlements. There was no success.

In Mariupol, the occupants continue to conduct storming operations. Attempts to conduct an offensive in the directions of Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk are expected, as well as concentrated efforts in the direction of Svitlodarsk.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is taking measures to restore combat readiness and replenish supplies.

Units of the Defense Forces regained control over the settlements of Orlove, Zagradivka, and Kochubeyevka.

In order to restore the previously lost position, the enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions in the direction of Oleksandrivka.

Read more: In Eastern direction, three enemy attacks were repulsed, occupiers lost up to 200 soldiers, 7 tanks, 11 artillery systems and mortars - OC "East"

According to available information, the command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation with the beginning of the armed aggression against Ukraine has lost several military leaders from among the top officers, namely: Lieutenant General Sergey Kisel, commander of the 1st Tank Army, removed from his post; Lieutenant General Vladislav Ershov, commander of the 6th General Army, removed from his post and arrested; Major General Sergey Nirkov, Chief of Staff - deputy commander of the 35th General Army, was seriously wounded; The Chief of Staff - Deputy Commander of the 36th Army, Major General Andrey Seritsky, seriously wounded; Deputy Commander of the 41st Army, Lieutenant General Andrey Sukhovetsky, killed; Commander of the 49th Army, Lieutenant General Yakov Ryazantsev, killed; Commander of the 58th Army, Lieutenant General Mikhail Zusk, removed from his post and arrested.