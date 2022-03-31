UN has set up commission to investigate Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

The President of the UN Human Rights Council, Federico Villegas, has announced the establishment of a commission to investigate war crimes and other abuses committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The commission consists of three people - Erica Messe from Norway (chairman), Jasminka Dzumhur from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Pablo de Greiff from Colombia.

The establishment of such a commission is provided by the resolution of the Human Rights Council of March 4, 2022. The document says the Human Rights Council has decided to set up an independent international commission of inquiry with three experts appointed by the president.

In particular, the Commission should "collect, summarize and analyze evidence of violations and abuses, including their gender dimension. It should also systematically record and store all information, documentation, and evidence, including interviews, witness testimony, and

forensic medical examination data, by standards of international law, taking into account any future litigation."

The Commission is established for one year and is to report orally to the Human Rights Council in September 2022 and prepare a written report by March 2023, as well as report to the UN General Assembly.

The chairman of the commission, Eric Messe, is a judge and former chairman of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Jasminka Dzumhur is a former judge and now ombudsman for human rights in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Pablo de Greiff is a former adviser on international justice and director of the Transitional Justice Program at New York University.

Ukraine, the United States, Poland, and other countries accuse Russia of committing war crimes in our country. Eyewitness accounts, photographs, videos, and satellite images show targeted shelling of civilians and the destruction of homes, schools, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure.

The International Criminal Court, the OSCE, and about ten countries have also launched investigations into Russia's war crimes.

Ukraine has approved a request to establish an international tribunal to bring Russia's leadership to justice for aggression and full-scale invasion.