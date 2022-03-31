Since start of Russian aggression 134 civilians died in Mykolaiv region – authorities
As of March 30, 134 civilians, including six children, had been killed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military administration Vitaliy Kim has said.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Since the beginning of the Russian aggression in Mykolaiv region, 134 people have died, including six children. Another 415 of our citizens have been injured, including 30 children," Kim said at a briefing on Wednesday.
In addition, shelling damaged 1,622 civilian facilities, including 1,200 housing facilities.
