Operational information as of 06:00 on March 31 concerning Russian invasion, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 06:00 on March 31.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated on the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus began the thirty-sixth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion.

"The leadership of the Russian Federation is considering the issue of forming occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territories. According to the available information, employees of law enforcement agencies, prosecutor's offices, and courts are being selected on the territory of the Russian Federation, which will be sent to the territory of Ukraine in the future.

To implement the scenario of creating another pseudo-republic in the Kherson region іs noted the work of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, the 652nd Group of Information and Psychological Operations, and officers of the 12th Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation. The main activity of these units is the so-called "explanatory work" with local authorities and the public. Information support is provided by showing videos with fictitious people," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the moral and psychological condition of the enemy troops and the level of motivation of the personnel of the occupying forces to participate in hostilities remains low and tends to deteriorate. According to the available information, two platoon commanders were removed from their positions in the units of the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 5th military army of the Eastern Military District due to non-fulfillment of the order to conduct hostilities. The deputy commander of the brigade for military-political Work is scheduled to arrive in Yasynivka, Donetsk Oblast, to carry out explanatory work in the area of ​​combat missions of the Tactical Group Battalion.

"In units of the Baltic Fleet, in particular the 79th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 11th Army Corps, there have been numerous cases of refusal to continue service and unwillingness to sign contracts by conscripts.

The movement of military equipment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has been recorded on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Probably to regroup units, as well as create a reserve to replenish losses in manpower, weapons, and equipment of groups operating in Ukraine.

In the territories of the Kyiv region left by the enemy, there are frequent cases of mining of the territory and buildings of residents.

The Defense Forces Group continues to conduct a defense operation in the Eastern, Southeastern, and Northeastern directions. In all directions, the enemy is successfully restrained by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in some - our troops are carrying out successful counterattacks, "- said the General Staff.

It is also reported that the Joint Forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas repulsed 5 enemy attacks per day. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 10 tanks, 18 armored and 13 units of vehicles, 15 artillery systems. The enemy suffered casualties.

"The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has hit 7 air targets in the previous day - 4 planes, unmanned aerial vehicles, and 2 cruise missiles.

Air Force aircraft continue to launch missile and bomb strikes on places of accumulation of equipment and the enemy manpower. Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!"- summed up in the General Staff.