148 children died in war, 232 - wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 380 children have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Of these, 148 were killed and 232 wounded.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by Censor.NET.

"And these figures are not final, as there is no possibility of conducting urgent investigative actions, an inspection of the areas of shelling and destruction in places of active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, in the city of Mariupol, in some areas of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Luhansk regions.

According to the data obtained, the most affected children were in Kyiv region - 69, Donetsk - 57, Kharkiv - 53, Chernihiv - 41, Mykolaiv - 30, Luhansk - 30, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 27, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

On March 10, 2022, in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region, a woman and a child died due to explosive injuries from an airstrike inflicted by Russian servicemen. On March 30, their bodies were found under the rubble of an apartment building destroyed by shelling.

On March 12, 2022, a minor boy who was receiving medical treatment died as a result of the shelling of a children's hospital in Mariupol. He is the brother of little gymnast Kateryna, who died a few days earlier.

On March 23, 2022, a 3-year-old child died from injuries received during the shelling in the Velykooleksandrivsky district of the Kherson region.

On March 29, 2022, a 14-year-old teenager received a shrapnel wound in the village of Davydiv Brid, Beryslav district, Kherson region, due to shelling by Russian Armed Forces servicemen.

On March 30, 2022, in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, two people were killed and five others, including a six-month-old child, were injured when a car collided with unexploded ordnance.

On March 30, 2022, as a result of the shelling of the town of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region, two children aged 2 and 7 were seriously injured.

797 educational institutions were damaged by bombing and shelling. 76 of them were completely destroyed. The worst situation is in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv regions, and the city of Kyiv, "the Prosecutor General's Office said.