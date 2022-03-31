Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 17.5 thousand people, 135 aircraft, 131 helicopters, 614 tanks, and 1,735 armored vehicles

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of March 31, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 17.5 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 31.03 were approximately:

personnel - about 17,500 people,

tanks - 614 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1735 units,

artillery systems - 311 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 96 units,

air defense systems - 54 units,

aircraft - 135 units,

helicopters - 131 units,

automotive equipment - 1201 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 75,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 83.

Special equipment - 22.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.