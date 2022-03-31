USA has no decision on Ukraine's security guarantees for now – White House spokesperson
The US president's administration is not yet ready to talk about specific decisions on security guarantees that Ukraine is asking for.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"So we are in constant discussion with Ukrainians about ways that we can help ensure that they are sovereign and secure. But there's nothing specific about a security guarantee that I can speak to at this time," White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said at a briefing on March 30.
