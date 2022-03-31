Arakhamia about security guarantees: Ukraine wants to be able to mobilize one million reservists in case of threat

Ukraine's proposals on security guarantees in the negotiations include the concept of "strengthened immunity". It makes it possible to quickly mobilize up to a million reservists in case of a military threat.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamiya, said this in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

According to Arakhamiya, Ukraine consulted with Israeli experts, who expressed the opinion that "our country is best suited to the concept of so-called strengthened immunity."

He stressed that Ukraine isn't going to attack anyone, but must be able to defend itself, which requires appropriate defense weapons.

"Besides, it is possible to mobilize reservists very quickly, as has been done in Switzerland and Israel. We now have all the prerequisites for this. We have a large amount of territorial defense, a force of national resistance.



And we see it this way: there will be an army and there will be, probably, another million people who are trained at the training grounds once or twice a year. They have weapons. The debatable question here is whether they have the right to keep these weapons at home or in a special weapons room nearby.

And in case of aggression, we have another plus a million trained soldiers. But the country doesn't spend money on their maintenance every month, " Arakhamiya explained.