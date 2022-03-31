Russia has agreed to open humanitarian corridor from Mariupol - Vereshchuk

The Russian Federation reaffirms its readiness to open access for the humanitarian convoy to the city of Mariupol with transit through the city of Berdyansk.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a video address by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk.

"Tonight we received a message from the International Committee of the Red Cross that the Russian Federation confirms its readiness to open access for the humanitarian convoy to the city of Mariupol with transit through the city of Berdyansk," Vereshchuk said.

According to her, 45 buses depart for Mariupol. Now 28 buses must obtain a permit to pass through the Russian checkpoint in the city of Vasylivka.

"Also, 17 buses have already left the city of Zaporizhia. We will do everything possible to ensure that the buses arrive in Mariupol today and pick up people who have not been able to get out of the city yet" she said.

To date, 2 humanitarian corridors have been agreed: delivery of humanitarian aid and evacuation of people from the city of Melitopol, also for the passage of a column of people on their transport from the city of Energodar to Zaporizhzhia. On the way back to the city of Zaporizhia, people on their own vehicles will be able to join the humanitarian columns from Mariupol and Melitopol.

"Our military has fully confirmed and guarantees a full ceasefire. So, at 9.00 we will begin the evacuation," Vereshchuk added.

