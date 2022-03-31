In coming days on outskirts of Kiev will be fierce fighting - British Ministry of Defense. PHOTO
In the coming days, fierce fighting is likely to unfold on the outskirts of Kyiv.
This is stated in the latest intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense, as reported by Censor.NET
"Russian forces continue to hold positions east and west of Kyiv, despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units. In the coming days on the outskirts of the city, most likely, fierce fighting will unfold, "- said in a statement.
Despite Russia's statements about its intention to reduce military activity around Chernihiv, Russian artillery shelling and rocket attacks continue, the department said.
In addition, heavy fighting continues in Mariupol. However, Ukrainian forces still control the city center.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password